Friday, April 8, 2022
Internet | The pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have collapsed

April 8, 2022
in World Europe
The site is currently unavailable or accessed only occasionally.

The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have collapsed. The Formin.fi and Defmin.fi websites are currently unavailable. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirms to Helsingin Sanomat that the website is down and the situation is being investigated.

So far, HS has not received any information on whether this is a denial-of-service attack, for example.

The news is being updated

