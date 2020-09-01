Internet The death message posted from the account of the deceased Black Panther actor became the most “liked” tweet of all time

The publication has garnered 7.5 million heart button presses. The most liked tweet in the past was Barack Obama’s Mandela quote.

Last actor Chadwick Boseman A tweet posted from a Twitter account has received more “likes” than any other tweet messaging service in Twitter’s history. Twitter reported on the matter and called it a “tribute to the king”.

The post was posted on Twitter last Saturday, U.S. time on Friday night. In it, the Boseman family confirmed this dead cancer at the age of 43.

By Tuesday afternoon, the release had garnered 7.5 million heart button presses.

Colon Boseman, who has had cancer since 2016, died on Friday, August 28th.

A message posted on Twitter said Boseman was in several surgeries and chemotherapy after the diagnosis. He received treatment during filming and between film productions. In the message, the Boseman family thanked people for their support and hoped for privacy during difficult times.

Boseman starred in movies like Da 5 Bloods and Black Panther. After the death message, he was widely remembered, especially on social media. Boseman was considered a role model for a whole generation of black Americans and his influence on American cinema was seen as revolutionary.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama said in a tweet that he appreciated the actor ‘s bravery as a role model for black youth in the shadow of illness. “Boseman saw from above that he is a blessed person. Young, talented and black: he acted as a hero to those like him, and through it he was in pain. ”

So far the most well-liked tweet in Twitter history had just been compiled by Barack Obama. It garnered 4.3 million likes in 2017.

Obama quoted in his tweets from years ago Nelson Mandela:

“No one is born to hate another person because of this skin color or background or religion …” In the picture on Tweet, Obama greeted the children in the window.

Obama also continued Mandela’s idea with two other tweets that no longer garnered as many reactions:

“People’s anger is learned, but if they learn to hate, they can also be taught to love. For love enters the human heart more naturally than its opposite. ”