Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Internet | The Brazilian government clashed with Google over a bill to try to curb fake news

May 3, 2023
Google published a blog post on its website criticizing the bill.

of Brazil the government accuses the technology giant Google of spreading false propaganda in connection with the bill, which the government says is directed against the spread of disinformation. Opponents of the bill have called the bill a censorship law.

The bill, called the “falsehood law”, would require technology companies to take stricter measures in addition to “disinformation”, but also in limiting hate speech and violent content.

Google has published an information attack on its website in the country, according to which the bill, if implemented, would weaken internet services for Brazilians. In addition, the company says the show actually blurs the line between fact and fiction online.

The authorities have demanded that Google either stop meddling in Brazilian politics or clearly mark its ads as advertisements. Otherwise, the company will be subject to a fine of 1 million Brazilian reals, or about 180,000 euros per hour.

Minister of Justice of Brazil Flavio Dino accusing Google of tampering with its search engine results in a way that would give more visibility to opponents of the bill. The company has denied the accusation.

Google the website in Brazil previously published a link to the company’s blog post criticizing the bill. On Tuesday, the link had already been removed. A Google spokesperson told news agency AFP that the link had already been scheduled to go down earlier, and the decision was not related to the government’s actions.

The bill, which was originally introduced three years ago, became the center of attention in Brazil, especially after the far-right former president, who lost the presidential election Jair Bolsonaro supporters attacked the country’s government buildings in January. Distorted information spread on social media was thought to have encouraged the rioters to attack.

In an interview with the conservative news site Revista Oeste on Monday, Bolsonaro attacked the bill, calling it “the beginning of the end of our freedom.”

