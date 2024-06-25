Internet | The boy rode his bike into the pond, and the rest is history – the online classic received an honorary plaque

Internet|The cell phone video shot after school is still known after more than a decade. Now there is also a sign at the shooting location that we are in a historically significant country.

There it was filmed, next to the Vaasa bite track. A moment in Finnish internet history that still lives on in flying phrases.

Oh gosh In the grainy clip known as the video, the boy drives into an icy pond and eventually emerges victorious. The legendary video has left a mark not only in the collective memory of internet generations but also in the world.

The video received a metal commemorative plaque at its filming location in Vaasa in June, more than 13 years after the video was uploaded to YouTube.

According to his own words, he wouldn’t have guessed that at least Timi Järvikuonawho “young and stupid” described a friend’s partying.

“I wonder if we were in the third or fourth grade then. We drove past it on the way home from school and joked.”

In a video uploaded to YouTube, a boy in a green cap rides a bike down a gentle hill directly into the water and falls into the shallows. The boy staggered up cursing heavily.

Metallic according to the sign, it is “a digital treasure that Finns have crowned as the brightest star on the internet”.

The tile is the work of the optical fiber company Global Connect. The company organized last fall the votewhich searched for Finland’s most memorable viral video, and a cycling video took the win.

Järvikuona and the city gardener on behalf of the city of Vaasa were honored at the award ceremony. The newspaper reported on the event Ilkka-Pohjalainen June 13th.

The location of the video has been guessed in the comment fields, but the fixing of the tile will confirm it at the latest. In 2011, the video uploaded to YouTube was shot on the shore of a small pond in Gerby, Vaasa, about five kilometers from the center.

What in the dip charms year after year? Whatever the reason, there have been countless versions of it and it is still referenced repeatedly. A video uploaded 13 years ago has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

Suddenly, my tape will run out soon! Not when it doesn’t end, Järvikuona says in the video.

Come and help now damn it! he asks. Damn it, I’m completely frozen! Damn it, I told you I wouldn’t give a damn again.

The minute-long video ends with the cyclist posing impressively on dry land. Later, the incident will become part of Finnish cultural history.

The city of Vaasa published a short video of the award ceremony on Tiktok:

First it was a meme in a smaller circle, Järvikuona recalls. The video went viral on school friends’ phones, and later one of them uploaded it online.

According to Järkuona, at least it hasn’t affected the photographer’s life too much.

The now 26-year-old Järvikuona doesn’t seem to have at least been hounded by the media about the matter. The first headlines are from this spring, when the winning video was named. Even in those news stories, they only quote a press release with a comment from Järkuonta.

How does one actually know that the video was filmed by him?

“I guess you can’t prove it very easily, since it was filmed with an old Nokia,” he says.

“But many people in Vaasa do know.”

Movies classic sayings are often remembered incorrectly. In Star Wars does not actually say “Luke, I am your father” nor Even in Casablanca specifically ask Sam to play the song again.

This has also happened to the meme classic, says Järvikuona. It is generally remembered that the video would shout several times: ui juma! But no.

“Oh my God, it is.”