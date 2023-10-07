Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Millions of people mourn the loss of their loved one. Influencer Lorenzo Delle Femmine has died. His children had to watch his agony.

Naples – On social media he linked family life and his job as an influencer in many moments of his everyday life, now his relatives are mourning him: The Italian influencer Lorenzo Delle Femmine from Naples has suddenly died at the age of 40. The death shocked his fans and family, and there was great sympathy online.

Children experience agony – influencer dies after heart attack

Just a few weeks ago, everything seemed to be fine in the family of the man also known as Mister Pella Pazzo on TikTok. He shares funny and relaxed videos with his children and his wife Susy on his TikTok and Instagram profiles. At this point in time, one could certainly attest to him having a carefree life, at least that’s how he presented himself to his followers.

But just a few days later, his loved one had to inform her husband’s 1.8 million fans on Instagram about the influencer’s death. The message reads: “I feel so bad. I can’t believe it”.

Accordingly, the influencer’s death is said to have occurred suddenly and unexpectedly. The cause of death was a heart attack. Unfortunately for his followers, his wife reported that death had begun while playing with his children and that they had apparently witnessed his agony up close. Only recently did a message make the rounds about one Influencer broke her neck.

“Not too good at the moment”: Influencer shares health problems shortly before his death

According to information from his wife, he reportedly fell ill a short time later and lay motionless on the ground, according to the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa had already reported previously. The influencer died in the hospital as a result of the heart attack.

However, his fans may have already had a bad premonition. Just a few days earlier, in addition to the usual videos with his family, he posted that he was “not feeling too well at the moment” and would get back in touch as soon as he was fit. The man had previously been treated for a bacterial inner ear infection.

Fans and family mourn the late influencer Lorenzo Della Femine. © lorenzodellafemine83 / Instagram

“You made us laugh, now we cry”: Fans mourn deceased influencers online

His fans can hardly believe his fate. One user commented on the post: “One of the first TikTokers I followed, he was the best for me.” Another commented: “You made us laugh and now we cry.” Another wrote: “I can’t believe it, you were my daily dose of good cheer and now you’re just gone.”

However, not everyone seems to be only mourning the influencer’s death. Because since her husband’s death, some strangers seem to be enriching themselves from the influencer’s death. A scam is circulating online using his name as a pretext. His wife wrote on Instagram: “Those who do live broadcasts and say that I am collecting money for myself and my children and to pay for my husband’s funeral, that is not true, don’t donate anything to these people.”