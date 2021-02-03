Internet Spotify’s losses tripled even though the number of subscribers increased

The music streaming giant has recently invested heavily in podcasts and audiobooks.

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said Wednesday it tripled its net losses in 202 as operating expenses rose.

At the same time, the number of paying subscribers increased.

At the end of 2020, the service had 345 active users, 27 percent more than a year earlier.

The number of paying subscribers, who are the main source of revenue for the service, increased by 24 per cent to 155 million subscribers.

New York Spotify, listed on the stock exchange, had announced in October that it hoped the number of users would rise to 340-345 million listeners and 150-154 million paying subscribers.

Spotify can also be listened to with advertising funding, and subscribers can distribute it, for example, as family subscriptions to their family members.

Coronary pandemic the effects were small or even positive, according to the company’s estimates.

The net loss in 2020 rose to EUR 581 million, up from EUR 186 million in the previous year.

Spotify reports that its sales rose 16.5 percent to nearly 7.9 billion euros.

This year, the company forecasts operating losses of EUR 200-300 million.

Spotify raised the prices of its music service in early February. As of the beginning of February, the price of a Premium subscription is EUR 10.99 per month, compared to EUR 9.99 previously. Spotify justifies the price increase in its customer message with, for example, new content and features.

Spotify has recently invested heavily in podcasts.

It bought the American publishing platform Megaphone for $ 235 million, or $ 196 million.

Over the past two years, Spotify has invested more than $ 800 million in podcasts.

It has also added audiobooks to its selections. The popularity of audiobooks is growing rapidly around the world.