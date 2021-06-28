Every day, users all over the world ask themselves how effective their connection can be. Whether it’s surfing the web, downloading a large amount of data, or maybe staying in communication through various programs, the potential of one’s connection can make experiences profoundly different. There are several methods to understand the actual speed at which you surf each day, but it is good to optimize the results as best as possible to make sure that the numbers found are accurate. One of the most popular methods, since it is particularly simple and intuitive, is to carry out one Speed ​​Test.

Doing so is very simple, as it is enough to proceed with a couple of clicks on the page of reliable services to get the results on the screen. These can then be easily shared, and it is also possible to save them to perhaps perform other tests on your network at further times, trying to understand if there are worsening and trying to plot an average to get precise numbers.

Whether you decide to test on mobile or via a computer, the process remains pretty much the same. The services of Speed ​​Test in fact, they send test download and upload signals, to obtain real-time feedback on the values ​​the user needs to understand how fast his network is. One of the services we suggest is that of Speedcheck, site that allows you to take the test quickly.

Once you have carried out a network test on a reliable site, which provides truthful actual data, you will receive mainly 3 key pieces of information, ping (or latency), speed of download, and speed of upload. In the first case we are talking about a value in milliseconds, which the lower the number, the better it is, and measures the speed with which information is exchanged between your device and the network. The other two values, generally shown in megabits, indicate the speed with which files are downloaded from the web and can be entered.

The best speed test providers also offer additional values ​​that should not be underestimated, such as the stability of the network found during the test, information on your IP address and on your network provider, also specifying if there is a VPN to protect the user while browsing.

Obviously, using an ethernet cable, or one powerline if the modem is far from your station, it allows you to obtain not only better results, but also more stability during hours of use.