Online services and online stores will be required to notify customers about charging fees for subscriptions. The State Duma may adopt such a bill in March. One of the authors of the document, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, Andrei Svintsov, told Izvestia about this.

“The government’s official response to the bill has been received. This allows the State Duma to consider and adopt it in the first reading. It is now among those we plan to review in March. If there are no serious overloads on the agenda, I think that it can be adopted in the first reading this month,” he said.

The deputy emphasized that the government reflected a number of comments in its review, but they were not significant and could well be finalized and eliminated by the second reading.

The relevant committee also told Izvestia that the legislative initiative is currently being actively finalized. The Cabinet's comments on the wording of the concepts “regular receipt” and “regular access” are eliminated, and contradictory norms are excluded.

“We are in dialogue with business. We are working to ensure that the final version of the bill is useful for citizens and harmless for Russian companies that are afraid of facing an outflow of users,” another author of the document, State Duma deputy from the same committee Anton Nemkin, explained to Izvestia.

According to him, in order to work more efficiently on the clarifications and proposals put forward by the business community, it was decided to create a working group.

