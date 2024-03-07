On the eve of International Women's Day, a lot of fake flower shops appeared on the Internet with supposedly real photos, reviews – everything looks as believable as possible. Izvestia correspondent Danila Ryabchikova spoke about this in more detail, who talked with the victims of the scammers.

“I checked accordingly how many subscribers someone has. I talked to everyone. I chose, as it seemed to me, that this bouquet workshop had a decent number of subscribers for a big city, and settled on it,” shared Ekaterina Zharikova, who ran into scammers.

In addition, the girl says, the scammers corresponded about the order and showed the entire range of flowers. The selected bouquet would cost 3 thousand rubles. The attackers requested 100% advance payment; the victim was confused by this, but she sent the money. The seller promised to send a photo of the finished bouquet an hour and a half after payment. And when the time was up, he added the client to the blacklist.

It is noted that there are many victims in such stories. Lawyers advise victims to write statements to the police; the more victims, the higher the chances of finding the criminals, they say.

Earlier, on March 4, the Federal Chamber of Notaries spoke about a new method of fraud with advertisements on marketplaces. As specified, the scammers offered the services of a “remote notary.” They fill the profile with various terms from notarial practice, but distort their meaning and distort the context.

On February 22, VTB Bank shared that a fraud scheme is widespread in Russia, when attackers call on behalf of tax officials, government agencies, banks and police. They intimidate the victim with allegations of suspicious transfers from their accounts abroad.