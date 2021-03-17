Internet Russia is starting to demand Russian apps for new smartphones as an alternative to Facebook and Instagram

The background is the law passed in 2019, which is part of the Russian leadership’s “sovereign internet” strategy. As part of this, several laws restricting the Internet have been enacted in recent years.

In all New smartphones, tablets and smart TVs sold in Russia must have a number of Russian applications from the beginning of April.

The background is a law passed in 2019 as part of the Russian leadership’s “sovereign internet” strategy. As part of this, several laws restricting the Internet have been enacted in recent years.

The “sovereign internet” is best known for a project that Russia says it can disconnect from the global internet if it so wishes.

April the application law that enters at the beginning is part of a softer range of remedies. It’s one way the Russian leadership is trying to lure Russians away from U.S. social media services like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Apple devices sold in Russia must therefore have 14 Russian applications in the future. Included are Yandex’s browser and map service, Mail.ru’s e-mail and VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social media services.

At least the top Russian apps are on the devices as options that can be removed. It strengthened this week when the Russian newspaper Vedomosti said Apple has bowed to a compromise with the Russian authorities. Apple is starting to offer Russian applications for downloading to new phones.

Russian however, the authorities are also trying to discipline the internet with harsh grips.

Recently, the target has been the instant messaging service Twitter in particular. According to Russian authorities, it refuses to remove material declared illegal by Russia, such as incitement to suicide, messages from extremists, information about drugs and even child pornography.

However, critics say Russia would primarily want to limit the opposition’s access to Twitter. Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin since returning to Russia, authorities have increasingly demanded that Twitter remove the tweets about the protests.

Last week, authorities announced they would begin to slow Twitter’s operations in Russia. On Monday, FICORA Roskomnadzor’s deputy director Vadim Subbotin informed the news agency Interfaxthat the agency may block access to Twitter after a month unless the company agrees to its demands.

On Tuesday, it turned out againthat Roskomnadzor has demanded that Twitter close the account of the MBH Media news site. According to Roskomnadzor, the former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky MBH Media has published material from the Open Russia organization, which Russia has declared a “harmful organization”.

Internet has long been quite free in Russia, unlike television controlled by those in power. Recently, the video service Youtube has become one of the most important news sources for young people.

Navalny had his own popular Youtube channel, but many other well-known video bloggers are also making widespread critical videos.

In Russia, there has been increasing speculation that after Twitter, authorities will try to target Google-owned Youtube.

Russia has tightened Internet laws on a broad front as part of a general tightening of extracts. In addition to large online companies, the targets have been citizens. Late last year, for example, Russia enacted a law criminalizing defamation on the Internet.

Laws aimed at citizens have been used. The online giants, on the other hand, have themselves decided which demands of the Russian administration they will agree to. Russia, for example, has required them to retain user data about Russians in Russia, which the companies have not agreed to.

The functioning of the threatened restrictions is also unclear, as VPN services are popular in Russia. The Russian authorities failed to shut down the instant messaging service Telegram.

After authorities said last week they were going to slow down Twitter, many authorities ’websites crashed or malfunctioned. Authorities said there was no connection and the problems were due to hardware failures, but many experts suspected that testing of the “sovereign internet” had failed.