Last week commemorated the world internet dayit was in the year 1983 when it is marked as the beginning of this tool that has revolutionized the entire world.

Was the United States Department of Defense who decided to use the TCP/IP protocol in his Arpanet network thus creating the network internet harp and that over the years it kept the name of the Internet.

Thus we arrive at 2023 where it is reported that the number of Internet users reached 5.160 million people, which represents 64.4% of the world population.

And in Mexico, 88.6 million people used the internet in 2021, 75.6% of the Mexican population aged 6 or over, according to the Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes of the INEGI.

Of the 88.6 million people who use Internet in Mexico, 45.8 million are women (51.7%) and 42.8 million are men (48.3%)

The study reveals the digital gap between the urban and the rural, 81.6% live in cities with Internet access and only 56.5% of those who live in the countryside can access the internet technology.

The internet is a wonderful tool that is part of our daily lives and makes us communicate immediately, in real time, live.

It has served to reduce the digital divide, promote the development of economies in the world, improve social interaction and security and social services.

May 17 is the date on which the world internet day and it was the UN which adopted this day as World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.

The Internet has transformed the way we communicate and generate economies around the planet. Since the massification of this digital technology, platforms and companies related to the world of the Internet have been created.

Microsoft with your Internet Explorer, Yahoo, Google, Wikipedia, Safari, MySpace, Linkedin, Skype, WordPress, Instagram, Vimeo, FacebookChrome, Pinterest, Twitter, Gmail, TikTok and YouTube have set a trend and a milestone in the revolutionized world in which we live.

Thanks to the Internet, electronic commerce or e-commerce It has been a breather for millions of families around the world who use it to generate business and maintain their income at home.

The pandemic and the post-covid era marked a global trend on its use, only in Mexico in 2022 the value of eCommerce Retail -what any type of product that is sold by units to the final consumer by electronic commerce- reached 528.1 billion pesos, which means a growth of 23% where companies that only sell their products and services only online grew by 24% and those who sell in physical stores and online increased by 22%, of that size is the value that the Internet has given to the entire world.

What will tomorrow bring us in a world where changes and updates are instant?

The internet of things, machine-to-machine communication, connection of devices or objects such as automobiles or household appliances, and machine-to-person communication is a reality that we live.

In the same way the artificial intelligence which in a few more years will revolutionize the life of human beings will play a fundamental role in the development of innovative solutions for the automation of processes, efficiency and improve safety, it will impact health, finances and education, all with the ingredient of robotics.

In the end, it is expected that the quality of life of individuals and families will improve, it is a great challenge, reducing inequality in the world and the use of the Internet will continue to be essential.