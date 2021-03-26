D.he American Internet company Amazon has announced that it will be hiring thousands of new employees in Germany this year. According to a statement by the company, the total number of jobs is 5000 – the number of permanent Amazon employees in this country will grow from 23,000 to 28,000 as a result.

“This is a great opportunity for career changers, because we are open to all kinds of talents and qualifications,” said Ralf Kleber, head of Amazon Germany. He expressly wants this to be understood as a call to people whose jobs are threatened or have already been lost due to the pandemic.

According to its own information, the group is looking for new employees in the shipping centers as well as in marketing and finance. Mathematically, Amazon promises hourly wages in logistics that start between 11.30 and 12.70 euros. In addition, Amazon is also looking for other specialists in Germany, for example in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“In Germany we develop technologies that are used all over the world – from speech recognition to robotics,” said Jonathan Weiss, who heads the Amazon development center in Berlin. Amazon is also working with German research institutions, for example the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems based in Tübingen around the AI ​​researcher Bernhard Schölkopf.