Internet | “Really angry sniffing” – The gaming website disguised as a criticism of Turkisala angered many

On Sunday, a site for the Fur Ever game appeared online, which quickly spread and caused outrage. HS found out who is behind the site and why.

“Fun a learning game in the world of the fur industry.”

Under the name Fur Ever on the website a game aimed at children is presented, which is said to offer an opportunity to get to know the world of fur production.

“In the board game, the player learns to identify Finnish fur animals, care for, feed and medicate them and make warm, ecological fur products”, the page says.

The focus is therefore on fur production, which according to the site is an ecological, traditional business that invests in the well-being of animals, which employs thousands of people.

“That's why it's important for us to provide future generations with information about the fur industry in an educational and interesting way,” the site says.

Anything however, the game does not exist.

It is an art school project, which is behind Liina Lehtonen.

He is an art student living in Copenhagen and Amsterdam, who also works in a Nordic private equity fund.

Lehtonen tells HS that he studies in Amsterdam at the Gerrit Rietveld art academy, whose school project Fur Ever became. The requirement of the project was that something new had to be invented. There were no more specific guidelines.

According to Lehtonen, his goal was to use the site to gain visibility for the kind of marketing and communication that the Finnish Fur Breeders' Association (STKL) does.

“For myself hatred towards the fur industry is nothing new, but I had never realized how juicy marketing they do.”

Last on Friday of the week, Lehtonen says that he read the news about the acquisition of the fur industry support. He ended up on STKL's website.

According to Lehtonen, the association's website was a “gold mine” for the art project.

So it's no wonder that Fur Ever –the site's texts have many similarities with STKL's contents.

On the website of the association, the fur industry is described as a responsible production animal industry with long traditions and an economically significant industry. The association says breeders invest in animal welfare and ecological production.

In one day, Lehtonen created a website, social media profiles and a couple of company founders that look like Linkedin profiles with artificial intelligence.

Lehtonen placed the address of the website in Vaasa, because he wanted to choose an address in a city where fur farming is still “in full swing”.

A couple a day later on Sunday he was sitting in a cafe in Amsterdam and decided to see what was happening.

He started following influencers and politicians with the Fureverplay account he set up on Instagram. After just an hour, the site had started to spread.

In Lehtonen's opinion, what makes fur farming particularly lascivious is that the industry emphasizes family entrepreneurship and is fond of “emphasizing happy facts”.

“As a Finn, I am ashamed that in my own country such a grim image of the industry, which is based on animal cruelty, is still supported.”

Fur farm has been on public display regularly. For example, the Finnish Veterinary Association position statement according to which fur farming in its current form should be banned.

At the end of last year in survey research four out of five Finns oppose the fur farm in its current form. Europeans more than half is worth it a complete ban on fur farming.

of STKL executive director Marja Tiura comment on the Fur Ever website via SMS.

“We have nothing to do with this website and have no more detailed information about it anyway.”

He also writes that Suomen Eläinsuojelu ry asked about the matter earlier this week. On the Fur Ever website, “Finnish fur breeders” was mentioned as a partner.

Has STKL received many contacts about it or does it intend to take some kind of measures?

“We haven't, and we won't.”

“ Lehtonen understands people's anger. Still, it surprised him.

Feedback based on this, the purpose of the art project has not been understood, as Lehtonen had thought.

Lehtonen says that he has received contacts on several channels. They have mainly been “really angry sniffing”.

Lehtonen understands people's anger. Still, it surprised him.

“I thought people would realize pretty quickly that this is a parody. I was surprised that the media literacy of the masses is really so weak.”

“Some of the publications are quite tongue-in-cheek, and the Linkedin profiles of the company's alleged founders are clearly fake,” he continues.

One of the provincial associations, Lehto, was approached by a lawyer.

It was related to Ulla V, a fictional character who appeared on the Fur Ever website, whose workplace was announced as the Union of North Ostrobothnia. The union approached Lehto and asked to remove the mention from the site, and the mention has since been removed.

Lehtonen according to many people have written on discussion forums that Fur Ever is “absolutely horrible and vulgar”.

This has been said by those who have also said that they are not necessarily directly opposed to the fur farm.

Lehtonen thinks this is due to numbness. Traditional animal activism communication with pictures taken from fur farms is familiar to everyone.

“Now that the matter was packaged in this new kind of concept, maybe it struck people in a different way.”

According to Lehtonen, the very small minority have sent compliments. They are the ones who have understood the ultimate purpose of the site.

On Friday in the afternoon, Lehtonen revealed the background of Fur Ever on the site's Instagram account with the words “the truth about the fur farm game”.

He published a series of three pictures, in which he said that the purpose of the site, which had angered many, was to provoke thought. During Friday, he also updated the partner section of the website “Well, at least not any Turkisala union”.

The website has been mentioned before Kaleva.