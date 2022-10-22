Ramón Jesurún, the current president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has found himself in the eye of the hurricane after statements that many considered discriminatory against the women’s football team in the under-17 category.

This time, Jeshurun ​​stated that the players of the Sub-17, who qualified in the semifinal of the World Cup that is played in India, are not professionals, but amateurs.

The manager made the statements, during a talk during the celebration of the 30 years of Gol Caracol.

“What awards are you referring to? The awards are only given to professional soccer players, they are amateur girls (amateurs)”, replied Jesurún when asked about the prizes that the National Team would receive if it continued to advance in the U-17 World Cup.

Comment that did not sit well with Internet users, who have come out to defend the excellent performance of the U-17 players in this World Cup that is reaching its final stages.

Some decided to do it expressing their discontent with Jesurún’s words, others chose humor.

The discontent of several Colombians was further strengthened when today, the Colombian team beat Tanzania 3-0, which ensured their passage to the World Cup semifinals.

Many are upset that, they say, the girls of the U-17 team do not receive the same recognition as the professional men’s team despite the fact that they failed to qualify for the World Cup that will take place this year in Qatar.

This newspaper spoke with the FCF, which assured that Jesurún’s words had been misinterpreted, “Yes, there will be a prize. It was already offered since our arrival at this World Cup. The offer, which will surely be fair and necessary, will be defined by the Executive Committee at our next meeting,” said Álvaro González, the delegate from Colombia, president Difútbol and second vice president of the Federation.

