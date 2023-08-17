In Russia, there will be rules for placing equipment of Internet providers in residential buildings. The State Duma, with the participation of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committee on Entrepreneurship in the Housing and Public Utilities Sector, prepared appropriate amendments to the bill on simplifying the access of providers to such buildings. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

In June 2023, the bill, which provides free access for operators to homes, was adopted in the first reading. According to the project, workers will be able to install equipment in buildings not on the basis of the decision of the majority of residents, but if there is an agreement with at least one of them.

“Together with our colleagues from the Information Policy and Communications Committee, we are actively looking for a solution that will suit both residents and providers, ensuring the transparency of legal relations in this segment,” said Sergey Pakhomov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities.

The committee’s first deputy chairman, Vladimir Koshelev, noted that the legislators’ task is, among other things, to create understandable rules that will not violate the rights of homeowners.

“Therefore, our committee has prepared amendments for the second reading, which will legally oblige the government to establish uniform clear rules for placing providers’ equipment in apartment buildings. Control over this should be in the bodies of the state housing inspectorate and the prosecutor’s office. Now the rules for the work of providers in apartment buildings, where there are many owners, do not exist, ”the deputy told Izvestia.

