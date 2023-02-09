If you are a fan of YouTube platform surely you realized that during the afternoon of this wednesday february 8, 2023 the site went downwhich is why thousands of Internet users came out to complain about the situation.

Shortly after the glitches were reported on social media Twitter and Instagram Netizens began to point out inconsistencies in the famous YouTube video platform by not being able to play the clips.

Was around 6 p.m. (Central Mexico time) when thousands of people used their virtual platforms to report the sudden fall of the YouTube clip platform.

In this sense, according to what was exposed by Internet users, it was in the cell phone application and mobile devices where the biggest interruptions to the YouTube service were registered, although it also hurt the desktop version.

It was mainly on the social network Twitter where users began to report the worldwide fall of YouTube. The complaints of most of the netizens were between jokes and memes about the situation.

It should be noted that, unlike other failures, this Wednesday, February 8, the fall of YouTube seems to be widespread, since it affected states in the north, south and center of Mexico, as well as users from other parts of the world.

At this point it should also be noted that unlike the mobile version, the desktop version has not had as many flawsas well as those created for consoles and smart tv.

Despite the complaints, the jokes and the memes, the fall lasted only a few minutes, so the service was restored, although still during the afternoon there were those who reported anomalies in certain sections of the virtual video platform. So far the causes of the massive failure are unknown as Google has not issued any statement.

“Hi, we’ve seen reports of YouTube home page not working for some of you we’re looking into this, so sorry if you’re experiencing this. Will follow up with more soon, thanks for your patience,” the YouTube support team wrote. platform on their social networks.