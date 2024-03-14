Abidjan (agencies)

Since yesterday morning, many African countries have witnessed an Internet outage due to damage to marine communications wires, as announced by operating companies.

The South African company MTN Group explained in a post on the “X” platform: “Damages to major marine wires affected communication services in many West African countries.” It indicated that it is trying to redirect the flow of Internet traffic to “alternative paths” and is working with partners to repair the wires, without providing details about the damage.

Ivory Coast was most affected by the internet outage, followed by Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa saw less severe outages, according to global internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

In South Africa, the telecommunications operator, Vodacom, said that “communication problems occurred due to several malfunctions in submarine wires,” without providing additional details.

Most of the world's Internet traffic passes through dozens of fiber-optic cables laid along the seabed, one of the longest of which extends 15,000 kilometers from Portugal to South Africa.