Wednesday, March 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Internet News agencies: Russia threatens to shut down Twitter if banned content is not removed

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
0

The messaging service has been biting the power machinery for a long time because it is important to the opposition.

Russia plans to shut down Twitter from the Russian Internet if the messaging service refuses to remove content banned by Russia, Reuters reports, citing Russian news agency Tassi.

If the Russian Government takes the threat, it will be a significant step towards undermining freedom of expression. The Internet has so far been relatively free in Russia.

Twitter is a US service. Russian rulers are disturbed that the message channel is favored by opposition activists.

The news is updated.

.
#Internet #News #agencies #Russia #threatens #shut #Twitter #banned #content #removed

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim runs at 4K on Xbox Series X

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.