Internet News agencies: Russia threatens to shut down Twitter if banned content is not removed

The messaging service has been biting the power machinery for a long time because it is important to the opposition.

Russia plans to shut down Twitter from the Russian Internet if the messaging service refuses to remove content banned by Russia, Reuters reports, citing Russian news agency Tassi.

If the Russian Government takes the threat, it will be a significant step towards undermining freedom of expression. The Internet has so far been relatively free in Russia.

Twitter is a US service. Russian rulers are disturbed that the message channel is favored by opposition activists.

The news is updated.