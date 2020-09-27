In Minsk, where on Sunday, September 27, another protest action began, there were interruptions in the Internet. One of the mobile operators of mobile communications explained this by an order of “authorized state bodies”. Reported by Interfax…

“In accordance with the order of the authorized state bodies, on September 27, the bandwidth of the mobile Internet was reduced in Minsk,” said A1 operator. The quality of service is deteriorating, and at times the Internet may not be available at all. In particular, mobile internet does not work in the Nemiga area, where protesters often gather, adds RIA News…

On Sunday morning, troops and equipment were pulled into the city center. Later, on the approaches to the city center, arrests began.

Protest actions have been going on in Belarus since August, they began after the presidential elections. Lukashenka was secretly inaugurated on September 23, the ceremony was not announced in advance, and it was not broadcast on TV.