Internet | HS found out how the fuss about Sanna Marini’s nightclub turn turned into a strange avalanche, pictures of troll cat girls and reindeer jokes on US entertainment programs

Sanna Marini’s weekend celebration gave rise to a global incident. HS worked with researchers to find out what it says about the publicity of the policy.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) In about a week, a nightclub visit in early December became a global topic of conversation.

Strange rumors were spread on the Internet. CEO of car manufacturer Tesla Elon Musk published a meme. Sanna Marin was the most common Google search in Mozambique and Australia, for example.

How did it all happen?

Marinine was the first to tell about the celebration Seiska magazine on Sunday, December 5th. Earlier that day, Marin was reported to have been exposed to the coronavirus. The people resented it, and the Finnish media focused on it.

HS put the chain of events together and asked researchers what the case says about contemporary political communication.

An assistant professor of contemporary culture research and gender studies was interviewed Tuija Saresmaa University of Jyväskylä and University Researcher in Sociology About Niko Pyrho From the University of Helsinki.

Wednesday

Marin apologizes for his weekend activities on Wednesday, December 8, at a press conference. The bar night had continued despite the exposure, and the government official had stayed home contrary to instructions.

Anglo-Americans the news media grabs the topic. In the past, the case has only been considered in Sweden. The Washington Post says Marin’s festive condition has aroused general respect alongside irritation.

At the moment, the most widely read news on the BBC’s website is: “The Prime Minister of Finland regrets the celebrations after the Korona exposure”.

The New York magazine’s supplement The Cut comments on the case with a headline that reads, “At least someone has a balance between work and leisure.”

Thursday

A Twitter user shares BBC news and a joke about a fictional conversation.

Half an hour later, another user versions the joke into a meme that is widely distributed. The idea condenses and mixes with the illustration of the second meme.

Next U.S. late night talk shows’re interested in the subject.

Marinia deals with it in her monologue Jimmy Fallon in the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as the matter Stephen Colbertin The Late Show, mixed Trevor Noahin Daily Show. The BBC and The Washington Post are used as sources.

Late night talk shows are still a sign institution in U.S. dominant culture. The most popular of the leading figures in recent years has been Stephen Colbert, who gathers millions of audiences and addresses the desired target group of 18-49 year olds.

The cultural significance of Colbert, “Stephen Colbert Effect”, is wood at the Academy until the end. It has been observed how appearing in Colbert’s program greatly raises the awareness of the stranger.

In the programs jokingly about Marin. Humor comes from a contrasting president Joe Biden old age. In a separate sketch video, have fun with the sauna and reindeer.

On the outskirts of Some, the uproar gets a confusing turn.

The troll accounts spread the meme about Marin as a “cat girl” who would share pictures of herself cat-shaped on the Overboard site. Overboard is an anonymous forum in Finnish.

According to the researcher, this is a typical example of board culture. Board culture refers to culture in forums known as picture boards.

“Let’s come up with something that gets fun and clicks moving. The attention machine is started. Attention can be useful if there is an agenda, but attention is also an absolute value here, ”says Niko Pyrhönen.

Sepite spreads quickly. “Cat Girl” gets admiration in the left-wing podcast fan community On the Reddit website. Marin is referred to as the “girl boss”.

“The world isn’t ready for girls to be that hard,” one user says.

Jyväskylän at the university was approved early in the year Master’s thesis “Mjäyyyy is a Cat: 3”: Sanna Marin Memes on the Overboard Forum, which collected and analyzed the Sanna Marin memes loaded on the Overboard.

According to the dissertation, the memes treated Marin’s femininity in particular, and most often offensively. On the other hand, there were often many overlapping meanings and interpretations, even admiring ones.

“The charm of memes is precisely the ambiguity. At the same time, they are striking and open, you can read their own meanings, ”says Tuija Saresma.

According to Pyrhönen, a strict political issue or a mockery is not as easy to spread outside one’s own reference group.

There were still significant amounts of offensive content in the study.

Friday

The case still speaks to the 4chan site / pol / community. 4chan is the English counterpart of the Supreme Board, and its / pol / community is politically incorrect area is a colony of particularly offensive content.

Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin during the presidency the mainstream was also interested The social impact of the Trump-positive / pol / community.

The / pol / chains dealing with Marin contain violent misogyny, or admiration for women, but also admiration. One thread begins with the question, “Is she our girl?”

“The same things Marin is disapproved of appeal to the board culture. At the same time, it is known that this was not Marin’s intention, but that he will be made a figure, ”Pyrhönen explains.

Politics in alternative circles or among coronadenialists, Marin is rarely quoted. In some places, the communities on the Reddit site are clearly less interested in Marin than Finnish fighter acquisitions. The tension is primarily gendered.

“The contempt and constant sexualization of women is characteristic of the manosphere, which includes the internet subcultures of young men,” Saresma says.

“Commenting is intended to show a woman their place. Links to the right have been found in the manosphere. ”

According to Pyrhönen, the focus on Marin’s appearance does not come from the board culture, but is already well-established in the dominant culture.

“The same is done there only in more moderate terms.”

Saresma believes memes and moral resentment are both ways to deal with the change that a young woman is prime minister.

“The younger female politician had fun in public, and this was unacceptable. When it turned out that other ministers were guilty of the same thing as Marin, there was no moral panic. ”

Sunday

Elon Musk Tweets Marin Meme. Musk’s way of sharing other memes as if he were his own brand has been criticized in the past as theft.

Musk’s influence in the some is unparalleled, so it’s not uncommon for content to be purposely pushed into his or her horizons in the hope of sharing and visibility.

Muskin different meanings are read for the update. Finns are worried about Marin’s spoiled landscape. Many feel that the credibility of the “party prime minister” is suffering. Others are delighted by the attention.

The researcher finds it difficult to make a straightforward interpretation.

“It’s also a point in meme culture that you can’t categorize it on the good – bad axis,” Saresma says.

A Twitter user shares a picture of Marini with Musk. Accompanied by three sighing mothers. Musk responds that Marin seems “cool”.

Monday

Marin replies to Musk’s tweet. A number of Finns commented that the welfare society has already been ruined.

In Marin’s matter-of-fact message, Internet humor finally encounters the way the institution speaks.

“There was already so much roar in the Twitter conversation that Marin wouldn’t have had much to gain from going into the same game. It’s kind of an insightful way to take over the media space, ”says Pyrhönen.