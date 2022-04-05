By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Major online platforms will have to pay a commission of up to 0.1% of annual net income to cover costs of monitoring European Union rules that will require them to do more to monitor content on their social networks.

The proposal to create the Digital Services Act (DSA) tends to be approved by EU countries and the bloc’s parliamentarians at the end of this month. The legislation will mark the first time that the European Commission will have such a charge.

“The overall amount of supervisory fees will be based on estimated costs incurred by the Commission in connection with its monitoring tasks under this new legislation,” states a document with the measure seen by Reuters.

“The fee shall not exceed 0.1% of the global annual net profit of very large online platforms (or very large search engine) earned in the previous financial year,” the text reads.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told lawmakers and member states that the tariff is expected to raise between €20 million and €30 million a year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Non-profit platforms and search engines will be excluded from the charge, according to the document, a decision that will benefit groups such as Wikipedia and research institutions.

Representatives of the European Commission did not comment on the matter.

“We want the DSA implementation to be a success and we support supervisory fees that are proportionate, supported by detailed methodology and within industry standards,” Google said.

