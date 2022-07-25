In the first six months of this year, the Fraud Helpdesk received 18,738 reports of online fraud. This is evident from figures requested by NU.nl. The total amount of damage suffered by victims has so far been almost 21 million euros, more than 2.5 million euros more than in the first half of last year.
The number of reports in the ‘Other fraud’ category (including telephone fraud) rose by 7020 in the first half of 2022. This made this the most important category. Cyber crime is second with 2542 reports.
Most financial victims were the result of online shop fraud. 2137 people lost their money as a result, with a total damage amount of 482,962 euros. The most financial damage was suffered in the corporate data misuse category. Nearly 7,240,000 euros in damage was reported there.
