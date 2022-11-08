Since the emergence of the first Web sites (late 1980s and early 1990s), and particularly with the creation of the World Wide Web (WWW), the mass use of the Internet began to have an unusual growth, until reaching to be today an input considered almost almost indispensable for our development, both at the individual and community level.

This technological dependence had a turning point with the arrival of the first smartphones at the beginning of this century, something that today has become more of an addiction, basically due to the phenomenon of social networks that keep us always attentive to screens. of our cell phones.

And it is that at present, as a result of this “information age” in which we are immersed, social communication unfolds in an environment of incorporeal and representative elements, which allow our personal extension with everything we publish and/or We consume on social media. We are therefore facing a recharged version of the famous “Global Village” raised at the time by the Canadian sociologist Marshall McLuhan.

However, access to the internet is a privilege that is unfortunately lacking in much of our territory, specifically in dispersed and remote communities. During the pandemic and virtual classes, this reality gained notoriety by becoming a factor of inequality and inequity. that put many minors at a disadvantage in terms of their school achievement.

It is for this reason that the promise of bringing free internet access to these scattered areas has become a recurrent and very profitable propaganda theme in recent years, but which has only resulted in a few sporadic, disjointed and unsuccessful attempts. Fortunately, since mid-2019, when the current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced his intention to bring free internet to vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas, this long-standing need began to take shape as a real possibility, an initiative that today is a reality with the first communities. who are already being benefited.

To fulfill this task, the Federal Government created a subsidiary public production company (EPS), a subsidiary of the Federal Electricity Commission, called Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE-TEIT), which has already enabled more than 8,340 access points to free internet throughout the Mexican Republic, for the direct benefit of 4,866 communities. Even as support for his 2022-2026 strategy that contemplates the connection to 140 thousand public sites with free internet by 2025, the national president himself announced the allocation of an additional 30 billion pesos for this purpose.

According to David Pantoja Meléndez, general director of CFE TEIT, “among the strategies to continue the consolidation of this subsidiary, is mainly to promote the development of broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure in critical and high-performance networks, in order to promote the Internet access and non-profit broadband, as fundamental services for well-being and social inclusion, in addition to promoting economic development and the digital economy in the national territory, addressing the gap in access to information and communication technologies in marginalized communities

The benefit of this presidential initiative is already being used in different regions of the country, and proof of this is that in remote communities of Sinaloa, it is already possible to make use of this WI FI service thanks to the installation of a large number of antennas of communication, through which it is possible to expand the signal with 4.5 G type broadband technology.

To the extent that this project continues and is consolidated, it will be possible to take advantage of it to improve and strengthen the hard and well-known educational work that is carried out in rural communities with difficult access, either through CONAFE or the service provided by the Telesecundarias and Telebachilleratos.