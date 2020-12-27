Internet Financial Times: New companies are trying to undermine Google’s dominance in search engines

Set new companies are trying to challenge the software company Google’s position as the world’s most popular search engine, he says newspaper Financial Times.

The magazine highlights three companies in particular: Neeva, founded by two former Google executives, a former scientific director of software company Salesforce. Richard Socherin founded by You.com and British start-up company Mojeek.

According to the Financial Times, in July, Socher wondered why the search engine market has not been reassessed, given how large the market is.

Google has dominated the search engine market for two decades, according to the magazine, and has had no significant competitors. The new challengers seek to take advantage of the fact that competition authorities, particularly in the United States, are skeptical of Google’s dominant market position.

According to the Financial Times, Google’s market share in the search engine market has been over 90 percent over the past decade. According to the magazine, research firm Statcounter has estimated that software company Microsoft’s search engine Bing has a market share of 2.9 percent and Yahoo’s 1.5 percent.

In December, Apple, the maker of phones and computers, added German Ecosia as one of the search engine options available in the Safari browser.

Ecosia is the first new search engine recommended by Apple since DuckDuckGo, which the company added as a new alternative to Google in 2014. Ecosia utilizes Bing and Yahoo servers in its search commands.

Large part of Google’s revenue is based on ad delivery services connected to its search engine, which can be targeted to users based on what they’re interested in based on the search commands they make.

According to the Financial Times, a possible destabilization of Google’s dominance would take a long time and could be difficult in any case. Competing with Google’s search engine, DuckDuckGo’s market share in North America has grown from 0.3 percent to 1.9 percent in five years.

Renew of the search engine companies, Neeva has raised $ 37.5 million and Mojeek £ 2.3 million, according to the Financial Times.

You.com is funded by the founder and CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff as well as the investor Jim Breyer, which was at an early stage arranging funding for the software company Facebook.

“We’re the only real search engine that doesn’t follow you,” said Mojeek’s CEO Colin Hayhurst To the Financial Times.