Internet Fake videos are no longer indistinguishable from genuine ones, and porn is a short step towards political sabotage, warns deepfake researcher Nina Schick

Intelligent counterfeits can no longer be distinguished by the human eye. Nina Schick, who studied the deepfake phenomenon, urges the West to remain united as disinformation strengthens as a geopolitical weapon.

London

Is your media literacy good? Do you distinguish right from wrong information online?

Congratulations, Finnish. However, do not lull yourself to the current state.

There are already about 200,000 fake videos online that are so cleverly made that it is almost impossible to distinguish them from the real ones.