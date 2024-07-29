It is no secret that the Internet It is a very important factor in the daily life of many people, especially those who work from home. However, this does not prevent certain services from presenting errors that can ruin the routine of some. This is the case of Megacable and Totalplay, who have reported severe failures in recent hours.

According to sites like Downdetector, Totalplay presents failures derived from intermittences in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Tijuana, Sinaloa and NayaritThis has affected the performance of multiple users, and more than 200 reports have been registered throughout the day. Fortunately, the company assures that it is already working to offer a solution.

In the case of Megacable, Downdetector has pointed out problems similar to those presented by Totalplay affecting users in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Puebla and TabascoUnfortunately, this company has remained silent, and the details of this problem are unknown, as is whether the company is already working on a solution.

For now, We can only wait for these problems to be solved.. Remember that companies usually take a day to offer a concrete response. On related topics, Telmex offers a benefit that its users cannot miss.

Author’s Note:

It’s incredible that these errors happen at the same time. It’s one thing for a service to not work, and another for two companies to not have service at the same time. This is something that, unfortunately, could happen in the future.

Via: Expansion