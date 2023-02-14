It’s been a long time since Microsoft Edge took over the old one Internet Explorerbut today – February 14, 2023 – we are witnessing a new browser death.

In fact, we recall that Windows 11 had eliminated Internet Explorer, but on Windows 10 it was still available. Well, not anymore. From today Microsoft has permanently disabled the old browser even on Windows 10. Everything will happen with an update and as soon as it has been installed it will no longer be possible to use Internet Explorer.

THE visual references to the browser, including icons within the system, will be removed by a Windows security update scheduled for June 13th. However, even though Internet Explorer icons will be scattered around your computer for a few more months, you will no longer be able to open it after the upcoming update.

If for any reason you need to use Internet Explorer (for example, an old website that doesn’t load properly in a modern browser), Microsoft Edge has a IE mode which uses the old engine and allows you to browse older websites.

Internet Explorer it’s been dead for a long time, since Microsoft released Edge in 2015, so it’s hardly a surprise that Windows 10 is also shelving it. Unless you have an older, unsupported version of Windows, like Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, this is arguably the end of Internet Explorer.