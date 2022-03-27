Internet | Eedi, a nine-year-old, has been able to play as much as she wants since she was a child: Now she and her mother, the youth writer Annukka Salama, tell us what all the benefits of playing can be.

Tampere

I was a teenager the room door stays closed, well into the evening. Even at night, if not go knocking.

There is a buzz behind the door, in English. It doesn’t help to get on the carts about what the former little one’s network connections know where exactly is going on. For many adults, the entire Game World is very foreign to Finnish.

But you have to trust an adult child, give privacy.

That was the best read for a long time ago. Command to ski in the middle Veijo Meren irresistibly pulling Manila rope felt like a crime against humanity.

There is sometimes Finnish behind the door.

And laughter. It becomes most important in this world of war in the daily life of the home: that young people could have a nice faith in being.

From Tampere Annukka Salaman a fresh youth novel Ripley. Fast connection (WSOY) addresses young people but also helps adults who wander in the dark.

It tells the story of Isla, known in the gaming circles of the old Alienunder the name Ripley, which refers to the female hero of the films. It’s easy for Damien, an online friend of the network, to tell him just about everything, unlike his household and schoolmates.

Face to face, Isla doesn’t want to meet Damien so that a good relationship isn’t compromised.

Meanwhile, a sheer outrageous dude named Anton is starting in Isla High School. Everything between them goes wrong from the beginning.

Annukka Salama got help to finish her book at the age of 15 From the front.

“Ripley it wouldn’t be like it is without Eedi, ”the mother says at the family’s home in Pyynikki. “Thank you. That was important. ”

The dining table in front of a guest is amazed: forties and teenagers speak the same language and giggle at each other’s comments like friends.

Wow!

Except that it was the language of the mother’s script that Eded had to address, with all love.

In Ed’s view, “embarrassing terms” were taken away because Ripley must be credible. Eedi also checked all the game stuff, even though the mother herself has been playing since she was a child.

“I have a clear mind of how Eedi solved my problem of why young people who have been in touch online don’t recognize each other when they meet face to face. It was right in my eyes as I sat at the kitchen table: Eedi, you genius! ”

“The collaboration started with me asking if I could read the script,” Eedi says.

She hasn’t been allowed to read her mother’s previous fantasy trilogy, not even ready, even the opening part Snake charmer (2012) even became a Topelius Award nominee.

“I don’t recommend them to decent young people,” Annukka laughs. “Only for those with an unwavering sense of humor. When I was writing the trilogy, I was just having fun and I wasn’t thinking about educating anyone. ”

“I think I still have a 13-year-old’s mind, because I’m really excited about new games,” Annukka says. “Even now I have a list of new things I’d like to play.”

Now nine-grade Eedi has been coding since she was 9 years old. His direction is clear: in the autumn to the technical high school in Hervanta, where he can take coding courses at the university of applied sciences and the university.

And that’s the way to become a game designer. He already has some work experience. There, too, the professionals spoke like a peer, and were not once put to make coffee.

According to the Pyynikki duo, the most addictive games are very demanding and require information to be obtained from outside the game.

“It is time to go out of the comfort zone,” Annukka puts it, “to struggle, to take profits”.

The Eedi confirms the mother’s words.

You can talk about the painful beauty of playing.

The digital environment is also quite a jungle, and there is no reason to assume that the share of digital in both work and private life is at least declining – and those who play a lot know how to move around there.

Networked. Make friends and work like Eedi.

“Ed’s English is already better than mine,” says Annukka, who graduated from the Department of Information Technology as a librarian. “And the spatial perception is practiced tremendously by playing, for example Minecraft. ”

Speaking of the future, Eedi is well aware of the male-dominated nature of the industry and plans to work for a company that takes gender equality into account.

Games charm no don’t even threaten to read.

“According to research, young people who play a lot also read the most,” Annukka says.

“We have allowed children to play as much as they want. But I have encouraged diversity. So that they also use utilities, and that’s what they do. ”

He counts that he has dragged hundreds of books a year from the library to children at the age of gluttony.

“At that age, I stumbled through the library’s fantasy department, even though I also played awfully. And I played competitive sports. And I play with pineal cows. They do not interfere with each other. ”

The games are also full of stories.

“You can either create a story yourself or experience the developments of others,” explains Eedi, who aims to tell the game industry for the sake of storytelling.

Many games read a lot. Annukka especially recommends “absolutely wonderful story-driven” game for fans of y (oung) a (dults) books Life Is Strange.

“Its stories don’t have to be read, but they deepen the experience. So it’s absurd! ”

In Pyynik’s home, it is emphasized that the appeal of a good game and a decent book is similar.

“The new games today are so amazing that it’s like walking in the middle of a well-produced film,” Annukka describes. “But I get to decide what happens, I don’t look at the screen passively, like in TV series.”

That’s why he’s always happy to see children play instead of watching TV:

“Gaming is a more active pastime. It puts the brain, the vibrators and the dexterity to work. ”

The player himself is also a creative force, just as the reader of the book is.

There is a Finnish on the wall of Ed’s room Controlgame poster. The mother thinks its storytelling is far ahead of its time.

“In the storytelling of the games, I am captivated by the fact that they follow the same old story formula as books and movies,” says Annukka Salama. “There is a protagonist with a goal, during the adventure he encounters obstacles and in the end it becomes clear whether he will achieve his goal. But in games, the protagonist is not him but us. ”

Then let’s get to Ed’s weighty testimony of the goodness of the gaming world: it’s easier to be yourself online than in a carnal herd.

“It’s much easier for me to tell my Danish online friend all my affiliation, even those that my really good friends here may not hear,” says Eedi.

“We’ve been really careful with him about what we share. It wasn’t until a couple of years of acquaintance, last fall, that we first heard each other’s voices. Before that, we had seen each other’s faces. Now we are also starting to send each other Christmas and birthday presents. ”

That’s what they’re going to do, as long as Korona is over.

Thus, online life is real life, and the emotions experienced there are just as intense as in the carnal world. That’s all Ripley picture.

“It is safer for a young person to open their emotional locks online,” says Annukka. “It can’t hurt there in the same way as here; here we are more vulnerable. ”

In real life, you can’t get away if someone even bullies you at school. Instead, you can always block, block and make new friends online, they remind you. There are an endless number of digital environments, but in real life, young people have to live in the environment their parents have chosen.

Although the conversation At the Pyynikin home, he gives positive answers, and the bluish-eyed parent who is blissful about the game world and even about online reality is still excited about the most basic questions:

Am I doing wrong if I let my teens decide for themselves the content and amount of play?

“Not if the game education has been done before,” Annukka replies.

It is worth starting as a child, because it is more difficult to influence teenagers.

“I would recommend checking out the age recommendations and limits for the games, they are set for the best of young people. The age limit for PEGI18 is absolute, it’s adult entertainment, ”he continues. “Others are recommendations that parents can use to judge how sensitive their own young person is.”

For example, shooter games may look like random shooting when a parent looks away, but shooting is just a graphic part of the game.

“There is a completely different experience for the young person on the screen, where tactics, cooperation between the team and communication become the most important. Emotional skills are sometimes put to the test, which means that you can also learn them there while hissing in the field. ”

Annukka herself has commanded Eden off her cell phone – and then noticed that she was reading a book from there, and said, wow, sorry.

For example Douglas Adamsin novel Milky Way Handbook for Hitchhikers (1979), in English, of course.

“Just like that we parents have been accurate since we were little, that we know where Eedi is going, ”Annukka says.

He talks about game education.

“Successful game education is participatory. But it’s easy for me to say that when I personally love to play. ”

In other words, you worried teen mom or dad: go into the world where your child is adventuring, and you will know where he is.

“After all, we have created a digital world for them,” Annukka reminds.

One of its origins was the “tennis game” that was connected to the television screen in the 1970s. Pong. The speed of a square sphere could be altered, which might have been called interactivity if that word had already been in use at the time.

Just Pongia young people In Ripley play excitedly as archaeologists find discoveries in Pompeii. A prehistoric treat for them is also a collection of vhs cassettes with films found on the shelf of one high school student that are not known to streaming services.

New means of entertainment and expansion already have their own history, and technological progress is not the only value in the eyes of young people.

“Nowadays, my mother already knows that I can behave online, so she has no reason to come to my private area,” Eedi says.

Last an attack on the inevitable, necessary, successful, and even happy use of a screen is when the web blinks something young that he would not want to see at all.

It can hardly be avoided by the mover of the most skilled bit jungle.

“I’m not to blame,” says Annukka Salama. “It is essential that what is seen is told. Then we’ll talk about it together. ”