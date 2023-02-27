Internet | Disruptions in the online service of the Finnish Immigration Service

The disturbances are said to continue until Wednesday.

The Immigration Office There have been interruptions in the (Migri) Enter Finland online service, and the service has not been working normally.

There have been problems, for example, in applying for work-based residence permits and D-visa through the online service.

A glitch has also been detected in the employer’s Enter Finland, due to which employers cannot necessarily see their employees’ applications, and cannot monitor the status of the applications. According to Migri, the problem mainly concerns applications made before February 22.

Migri apologizes for the disturbance, and according to it, the fault will be investigated.

It is explained on Migri’s website, that the downtime of Enter Finland usually lasts 2–4 hours. Only very rarely can an outage last more than 24 hours.

According to Migri, the problems will continue until Wednesday, when the Enter Finland service will be updated. The service is completely unavailable on Wednesday from 17:15 to 20:15.