This Thursday (30), the debate on the new tax rule on social networks was greater than in relation to the return of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Brazil. The tax regime had 10,000 mentions more than Bolsonaro’s return after three months in the United States, points out a survey by Quaest.

According to the survey, the former president led conversations on social networks until 10 am, before the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced the new fiscal framework. The new legislation had more positive than negative mentions. Most mentions of former president Jair Bolsonaro were negative.

+ Server travel document is evidence against Bolsonaro in the case of jewelry, says PF

“To understand the relevance of these numbers, it is worth comparing with mentions at other times. In 9/7 of last year, for example, Bolsonaro got almost 700,000 mentions. The return of the president only got 480,000 mentions in the last 7 days, that is, much less”, wrote on Twitter, Felipe Nunes, fromDirector of Quaest.