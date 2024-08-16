Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 11:37

Last year, Brazil maintained its path towards universal internet access. There were advances in network coverage in rural areas and also among the elderly. In 2023, 92.5% of Brazilian homes were already connected to the internet, however, 5.9 million families were outside the network, equivalent to 22.4 million digitally excluded people in the country.

The data comes from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey – Information and Communication Technology 2023, the Pnad TIC, and was released this Friday, 16, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The number of households with internet use rose from 68.9 million in 2022 (91.5% of total existing permanent households) to 72.5 million in 2023 (92.5% of households).

“Despite the consistent increase since the beginning of the historical series (2016), this growth rate has been increasingly lower, which suggests that this number is approaching the universalization of the Internet in Brazilian homes,” pointed out the IBGE.

In urban areas, the proportion of households with internet access grew from 93.5% in 2022 to 94.1% in 2023, and in rural areas, from 78.1% to 81.0%. The expansion of connectivity in rural areas has reduced the gap in relation to coverage in urban areas: in 2016, only 35.0% of rural households had internet access, compared to a share of 76.6% in urban areas, a difference of more than 40 percentage points, which was reduced to 13.1 percentage points in 2023.

Among the 5.9 million households that remained without a home internet connection, the most common reasons given were: no resident knew how to use the Internet (33.2%), Internet access service was expensive (30.0%) and there was no need to access the Internet (23.4%). Only 4.7% of disconnected households indicated that Internet access service was not available in their home area. Another 3.7% reported that the electronic equipment needed for connection was expensive.

Regarding the form of connection, the proportion of households with Internet via mobile broadband rose from 81.2% in 2022 to 83.3% in 2023, remaining lower than the reach of fixed broadband, which increased from 86.4% to 86.9% in the period.