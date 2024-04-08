All hospitals of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) have broadband internet via Wi-Fi for admitted patients and their families starting this Monday. This service is being launched on a trial basis in all hospitalization rooms, and will be progressively deployed to other areas of public hospitals such as dialysis or emergency rooms.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, was satisfied with its implementation “which facilitates the hospital stay.” Likewise, he added that “we fulfill a commitment that we acquired with citizens and take another step to provide more comfort to patients, especially those with prolonged hospitalization.”

Internet access will be free for all users and companions, although they will also have a high network capacity payment option, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

With the arrival of free internet access to hospital centers, a new service also begins, that of loaning tablets. To this end, the SMS has acquired 300 devices whose deployment has been prioritized in pediatrics, isolation, dialysis, Long Stay and Day Hospital services.

At the same time, next week a new type of 'premium' television comes into effect. It is a paid service in which users can find à la carte content, as well as access to the main platforms and digital press.

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) began providing free television to users on September 15, and since then they have been renewing the television receiving equipment in all hospitals. The number of devices for operation and maintenance is 2,207, of which 1,894 were replaced.