Over a fifth of Italians report having been the victim of scams in online purchases (21.6%). This is what emerges from the survey ‘Crime: between reality and perception’, carried out by Eurispes and the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police.

The second most widespread computer crime – reads the report – are deceptive requests for money by people who pretend to be friends/relatives in difficulty (18.7%), the third is the theft of authentication data such as name, password , bank references, etc. (17.8%). This is followed by false identity deception which occurred to 14.4% of those interviewed, while 13.7% suffered identity theft (someone took possession of their social profile to steal money or for scams/false statements or to send emails/viruses). One subject out of 10 has suffered cyber stalking, i.e. stalking through the Net and 9.1% the violation of their e-mail account. Slightly less widespread are ransomware (6.5%) and another hateful form of ‘digital violence’: revenge porn (6%).

A fifth of those interviewed report having felt a violation of their privacy due to being contacted online insistently (20.6%); almost a fifth for having photos published online without consent in which he was present (19.6%); 16.4% for online publication of sentences revealing personal matters; 15.8% for online publication without consent of videos in which he was present. The percentage of those who were annoyed by the online dissemination of false and defamatory information against them was more contained (8.9%).