Internet | “A big man has to withstand a little cold” – Aimo Liukola's 10-year-old comment about long breeches still holds true

The meme about Liukola's interview always comes up when it gets cold. HS called the legendary trooper.

“Yes it's me”, replies the person reached by phone Aimo Liukola.

Liukola is known for a street interview conducted in 2014, in which men were asked about the use of long trousers.

A meme made from the answer to an interview with Helsingin Sanomat has been circulating on social media for almost ten years. Now again, when the frosts got tougher, the old meme came up again.

A meme the idea is simple.

Three citizens were asked in a street gallup if they wear long breeches. The other two answers did not survive, but Liukola's answer did.

The then 37-year-old Liukola's legendary answer was:

“I do not use. The big man has to withstand the cold a bit. When we live in such a hectic internet age, there is no time to put on long trousers.”

What a tough answer!

In due course the meme circulated mainly on Facebook, but nowadays it can be seen on many other platforms as well. The answer described in the print magazine is pleasing from generation to generation.

Now, for example, since the beginning of the week, the city councilor of Helsinki Otto Meri (kok) published Liukola's answer on X (formerly Twitter) with text.

“In the morning, I meant to put on my socks, but then I remembered Aimo and decided that the time could be used more efficiently,” Meri wrote.

What is interesting in Liukola's answer is precisely the time-consuming aspect: putting on kilts really does take some time. And it's a slow-down in the hectic internet time.

I'm melting according to the issue comes up from time to time.

“Last year it was such a mild winter that no one called. Even this winter, so far, no one has contacted us.”

The slippery thing still makes me laugh. He doesn't mind that the matter is always returned to.

“I'm already used to contacts, and I don't regret the original interview. It's a funny thing that the comment has remained in life for so long.”

In an interview in 2014, Liukola also said that he is not involved in social media. The situation is the same ten years later.

“But when the meme starts circulating again, I get pictures of it on my phone. I'm used to being an internet meme. I am a victim of my own babbling.”

Liukola has even been threatened that the kalsars will be put on him by force. He has also received long breeches as a gift.

“The stupidest threat was that I would be soldered and when I died they would put on long pants, take pictures of the situation and send them to the magazines.”

However, according to Liukola, it was all about the jokes of acquaintances and the threats have not come true.

One of the nicknames for long kalsars is “mamikset”.

Well, how is it: Does Liukola use long breeches these days?

“The decision has been made. I didn't wear long breeches then, and I still don't.”

It would be “really embarrassing” for Liukola to be caught using long kilts, as he has always spoken out against them.

“The original comment said that a real man has to endure a little cold. I can't give up on this.”

So what would be so cold that the principle should be abandoned?

“If we go to Lapland's readings, i.e. 40 degrees below zero, then I would give up.”

The beginning of the year in freezing temperatures, Liukola has “made it so far.”

“My pants are normal work pants. However, I don't need much outside in the snow.”

It has been suggested to Liukola that he should start using his popularity and sell long trousers. An advertising slogan would be, for example, “even if Aimo doesn't wear long ones, you can.”

So far, he has not gone into the kalsar business.

“You never know if a meme really starts trending again.”

The previous one once Helsingin Sanomat wrote From the foundry in 2016.