Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted to the intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan with a stable prognosis, according to local press reports released by the Italian news agency. Loop. He even asked to go home.

Since his hospitalization, last Wednesday (5), doctors have published only one report confirming that Berlusconi, 86 years old, has been suffering from leukemia for some time and is hospitalized to treat “a lung infection”.

Therefore, Italy speculates on the state of health of the former prime minister and former president of AC Milan, while the local press cites close sources who say that Berlusconi is responding well to treatment and receiving longer visits.

The former prime minister would have called the director of the newspaper Il Giornale, Augusto Minzolini, and said: “It’s difficult, but I’m going to get out of this”. “I’ve always managed to get out of difficult and delicate situations,” he added in the phone call, according to the newspaper’s editorial.

Forza Italia party coordinator and foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Berlusconi would like to return home – but admits he needs to remain under medical observation.

He was also visited by friend and political partner Gianni Letta: “He’s doing better than they think,” he told reporters outside the hospital.

Last Thursday (6), a medical report was issued confirming that Berlusconi has suffered from “chronic myelomonocytic leukemia for a long time”, which he has been treated with light chemotherapy because it has worsened in recent months and is hospitalized “to treat a lung infection”.

A banner on the outside of the hospital reads: “Come on, Silvio, Monza is with you”, signed by fans of the football club it owns. During his stay, Berlusconi summoned his party leaders and government allies, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vice President and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini.

In the hospital, he is accompanied by his family and received the president of his media conglomerate, Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, who highlighted: “There is concern, but we are optimistic”.

Berlusconi had already been hospitalized in San Raffaele last week for what were described as “medical tests”, but his condition was not considered to be of concern. In recent years, he has undergone successive hospitalizations. One of the most recent, in January 2022, was required by a urinary tract infection.