Federica Cocchi





@

fedecocci – ROME

The large Italian troop is back on the field today to complete the first round matches. Pietrangeli, the favorite course of the Italians due to the proximity of the public, are played first by Giulio Zeppieri, who at 11 will face the German Daniel Altmaier and then Marco Cecchinato who is having a good time and will challenge the American Mackenzie McDonald. In the afternoon, not before 3 pm, the stadium named after Pietrangeli will also see Elisabetta Cocciaretto on the field who, after brilliantly overcoming the American Davies yesterday, will face the 22-year-old Russian Anastasija Potapova today.

ON THE CENTRAL — The Slam champions Vika Azarenka and Sloane Stephens open the program on the Central, at 11. Next, therefore not before 13, it will be the turn of the 2003 class Luca Nardi, on the field with a wild card, to face the expert David Goffin, former top 10 The match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jeremy Chardy is scheduled around 3pm, in which the 27-year-old from Turin is the favorite on paper. Matteo Arnaldi and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman will close the program at the Central Centre: the student of coach Petrone comes from the excellent result of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, while the former top 10 is going through a crisis phase. Their match will be preceded by the crossing between Aryna Sabalenka, n.2 in the world and fresh from her title in Madrid, and Sofia Kenin, who like Sabalenka won the Australian Open. Finally, two Italians also on the Grandstand: Albert Ramos Vinolas faces Francesco Passaro around 2pm and Stefano Napolitano finds Alex Molcan on the other side of the net (not before 7pm). See also America let go of a signing for "fault" of Federico Viñas

TV — To follow the Internationals of Italy, the reference broadcasters will be Sky Sport for the men’s matches and Supertennis for the women’s matches, with the latter channel broadcasting an ATP match on a deferred basis. While on Mediaset (Italia 1 and Canale 20) there will be one match a day live for the men’s scoreboard. Wide coverage for a tournament that you can still think of following live: tickets for all days are still available on the tournament website, as at the ticket office, with the possibility of choosing between the Centrale, the Grand Stand Arena and the ground.