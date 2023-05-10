Internationals of Italy at the start: the Spaniard and the Serbian could find themselves in the final, Jannik is in Nole’s part of the draw

Here we are. The twelve days of Internazionali d’Italia begin, extended thanks to the new format. The Foro Italico takes center stage with the third Masters 1000 of the year on clay, after those of Montecarlo (victory for Rublev) and Madrid (success for Alcaraz). Djokovic returns to Rome as reigning champion, he will lose the first position in the ranking to the detriment of Alcaraz as soon as the Spaniard sets foot on the pitch but is hungry for victory after skipping Madrid. And for the first time in 2023, Nole and Carlos are playing in the same tournament.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are the favourites — They are inevitably the two, Djokovic and Alcaraz, the favorites to win in Rome. Nole wants to be at his best at Roland Garros, a tournament in which he could continue the race to dream of the Grand Slam after his victory at the Australian Open. The Serbian hasn’t played since the Banja Luka match against his compatriot Dusan Lajovic, we need to understand what The Djoker’s conditions are: the impression is that he is in the running-in phase to get to Paris at his best. Here in the head-to-head with Alcaraz, for the bookmakers the Spaniard is slightly ahead: Carlitos’ victory is given at 2.50 by NetBet and Novibet, 2.30 by Bet365. While the odds for Nole’s success are 3.50 for Bet365, 3.25 for NetBet and Novibet. Among the main betting sites, Sisal equates the two: both at 2.50. See also LIVE GP Portugal, from Portimao the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races

Sinner and the others at the Internationals of Italy — Alcaraz and Djokovic detach all the others, but there is one tennis player alone in the wake of the two big names: Jannik Sinner. Even the South Tyrolean, like Nole, missed the Madrid tournament. He is in the half of the scoreboard of the Serbian and in the quarter of Casper Ruud, seeded number 4 but in difficulty in 2023: Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil can make his way. The victory of the tournament by Sinner is given at 7.50 by Sisal, 7.00 by Bet365, 6.50 by NetBet. Jannik is the link between the first two seeds and all the others: Rune, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev and Zverev are detached. Very few chances for Musetti, according to the bookmakers: 51.00 for Bet365, 50.00 for Sisal and 40.00 for Novibet.

