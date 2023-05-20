In the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2023 at the end of a match interrupted twice due to rain, the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (7 in the WTA ranking) beat the Latvian Jeena Ostapenko (20) by 6-2 6-4, and will go on to challenge in the final the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina (47 WTA) who in the afternoon – in a match of ‘high geopolitical tension’ – had defeated the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (12 in the world) with a score of 7-5 5-7 6-2. For the Ukrainian player it will be the first final of a WTA 1000 tournament.