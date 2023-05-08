The men’s draw of the Internazionali d’Italia 2023 has been drawn which unleashes the languor of the tennis-hungry with the dream of the final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, possible on paper. The blue number one, 8 on the board who leads the Italian squad, will start from the second round and will face the winner of the match between a qualifier and the Spaniard Jaume Munar. Sinner is placed in the same eighth as the Russian Karen Khachanov and in the fourth of the Norwegian Casper Ruud and with the hypothesis Novak Djokovic in the semifinal or alternatively Holger Rune.

THE STREET OF MUSETTI

—

As for our number two, our Lorenzo Musetti will start from the second round and will face the winner between the Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Arnaldi, inserted in the same eighth as Stefanos Tsitsipas and in the fourth of Alcaraz. The other Azzurri will all make their debut in the first round: Sonego will meet Chardy, Cecchinato against McDonald, Arnaldi will face Schwartzman as mentioned, Zeppieri will have to contend against qualified, Passaro against Ramos-Vinolas, Luca Nardi against Goffin and, finally, a truly vintage but always of great class, the one between Fabio Fognini and Andy Murray, both born in 1987, a lifetime of clashing against each other. These are the possible quarter-finals, always in second place: (1) Djokovic vs Rune (7), (4) Ruud vs Sinner (8), (6) Rublev vs Medvedev (3), (5) Tsitsipas vs Alcaraz (2).