Hundreds of women demonstrated this Friday in Pakistan for International Women's Rights Daya mobilization generally criticized in this country by conservative religious groups.

Pakistani women gathered in the country's main cities for the marches on March 8, which seek to raise awareness about issues such as street harassment, forced labor or the lack of women in Parliament.

An activist holds a banner as she takes part in the Aurat March, a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2024.

“We face all types of violence: physical, sexual, cultural (…) the marriage of girls, rape, harassment at work and in the streets,” declared Farzana Bari, organizer of a demonstration in the capital, which brought together hundreds of women .

Bari also denounced a “culture of impunity” in the country.

In Pakistan, a very conservative and patriarchal country, only 21% of women work and less than 20% of adolescent girls in rural areas attend secondary education, according to the UN. And only 12 were elected in the last legislative elections.

Veiled religious students take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2024.

Much of Pakistani society operates according to a strict code of “honor” that governs the lives of women.whether in the right to choose a husband, to have children or even to study.

Every year, hundreds of women are murdered by men for reasons of “honor.” On Friday, small counter-demonstrations to the call of Islamist movements to safeguard Islamic values ​​were also organized in Lahore and Karachi.

