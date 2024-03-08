March 8 of each year marks a significant date on the global calendar: the International Women's Day. This day not only celebrates the achievements, struggles and advancements of women around the world, but also serves as an imperative reminder of the continued need to promote gender equality and to recognize and address the challenges women face. in various spheres of life.

International Women's Day has its roots in the labor struggles and feminist movements of the 19th and 20th centuries. Since then, it has evolved to become a day of reflection, action and solidarity, intended to highlight both the achievements achieved and the gaps that persist in equality of gender. One of the fundamental reasons to commemorate this day lies in the importance of instilling a culture of greater openness towards the needs and rights of women. Although significant progress has been made in the fight for gender equality, numerous challenges still remain that must be urgently and effectively addressed.

IN MANY ASPECTS of life, women continue to face discrimination, wage inequality, gender-based violence, lack of representation in leadership positions, and limited access to education and healthcare, among other issues. These injustices not only affect women individually, but also undermine the social and economic fabric as a whole. Commemorate the International Women's Day oroffers an invaluable opportunity to reflect on these challenges and renew our commitment to promoting gender equality. Instilling a culture of openness towards women's needs and rights means recognizing the importance of inclusion, diversity and equity in all areas of society.

