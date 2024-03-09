The last friday March 8 2024 commemorated the International Women's Day, in reference to the 129 textile workers at the Cotton factory in New York, United States, who died in 1857 as a result of a fire while they were on strike to improve their working conditions.

It's not a day of celebration but of evocation with deep admiration, respect and recognition of the bravery and courage that being a woman represents, especially in our country.

Women are not only a vulnerable sector but a gender that is actually in danger of death for the mere fact of being ladies.

The high ones Feminicide figures in our country are increasingly alarming and the indifference of the authorities to stop them, outrageous and frustrating.

Not to mention the harassment they suffer every day, workplace discrimination, violence and many others.

Despite having been ignored, violated and abused for generations, women are the strongest beingsbrave and resilient that exist.

Every day they face the impossible, constantly, without giving up, they challenge the status quo until they achieve the necessary social and legal changes to equalize that sexist, prejudiced and discriminatory balance that unfortunately continues to prevail in our country, and practically in the rest of the world. .

If only we men had half the strength, character, acuity, empathy, mercy, sensitivity, understanding, tolerance, humanity and altruism of women. It would undoubtedly be a much better world.

My admiration and respect to all women for being and being!

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

We recommend you read: