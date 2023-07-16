Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

The security and intelligence services have escalated warnings of the rapid growth of the strength of the links between the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia and the terrorist “Al-Qaeda” organization, which poses greater challenges to law enforcement agencies in many countries.

Those circles unanimously agree that terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah, come at the top of the blacklist of organizations collaborating with criminal gangs in different parts of the world, especially in light of the involvement of terrorists and criminals in activities that are consistent with being outside the law. , and the existence of common interests among them, at the same time.

According to security experts who spoke to the “Modern Diplomacy” website, the intensive coordination between terrorist organizations opened the door for some countries of the European continent to fall prey to bloody attacks by al-Qaeda terrorists during the first two decades of the 20th century, using weapons smuggled from within Europe. itself.

These cooperation relations include the involvement of al-Qaeda and Hezbollah elements in various criminal activities, including smuggling weapons, drugs, and diamonds, and credit card fraud, along with trafficking in people and counterfeit goods, and forging passports.

The matter also comes with Hezbollah, in particular, to involvement in money laundering operations, arranging sham marriages, and theft of intellectual property rights.

In its operations, in which it cooperates with international organized crime gangs, Hezbollah exploits Lebanese expatriates in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Australia, leading some security experts to describe it as a “transnational terrorist organization” more than others in the entire world.

Experts say that the criminal activities of the party are thriving in particular in Latin America, in which its members are involved in smuggling tons of illegal goods and materials from countries such as Colombia to Europe, including cocaine, luxury watches and counterfeit goods, provided that the transfer is carried out. The financial proceeds of these crimes go to the Middle East to finance the terrorist attacks of that bloody militia.

Over the past decade, it was revealed that Hezbollah agents were involved in money laundering operations in Colombia, selling quantities of drugs to Mexican gangs, and also cooperating with criminal gangs in Brazil.

The relations between these terrorist organizations and organized crime networks are strengthened, in light of the involvement of those on both sides in acts of violence and murders, which requires the security services in various countries of the world to review their tactics and strategies, in order to have the upper hand in their battle with terrorists and criminals.