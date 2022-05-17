international vs. DIM, live: the ‘Powerful’ gets entangled in the South American

Independent Medellin visits International of Porto Alegre, in one of his last options to stay in the race to continue in the Copa Sudamericana.

Julio Comesaña’s team has just lost against 9 de Octubre (3-2) and that is why they must win to keep their chances of reaching the round of 16.

Guaireña, from Paraguay, was the leader with 6 points, the same as Inter. Medellín and October 9 had 4, before the last date.

News in development.

