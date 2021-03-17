INTERNATIONAL travelers must pass two coronavirus controls at airports to be granted entry into the Balearic Islands.

The Balearic Ministry of Health today revealed that all those arriving from countries outside of Spain classified as ‘at risk’ will have to undertake a ‘double verification’ against COVID-19.

In the first stage, the traveler must present their negative PCR test with QR code.

A visual examination will then be carried out to detect any obvious symptoms of the virus with the traveler’s temperature also being taken.

A Sanitary Control Form (PLC) must also be completed and handed in at this control.

The PLC is a sworn statement with legal validity that attests to the traveler being truthful about their health status.

If the traveler fails to present their negative PCR or shows symptoms of the virus they will be taken to another control point inside the airport.

Here, a more ‘exhaustive’ examination will be given where the traveler will be given a diagnostic test.

If this yields a negative result, the traveler will be able to enter Ibiza, Mallorca or Menorca.

The Ministry say these controls have been put in place due to the thousands of German tourists expected to arrive in the Balearics over Easter.

Earlier this month, the German government announced that the Balearic Islands alongside other regions in Spain would no longer be considered ‘risk areas’ and therefore, travel to these destinations would be allowed without the need for the traveler to quarantine on their return.

Meanwhile, the Balearic government has announced their intentions to be the first in Spain to launch the COVID-19 passport.

Last week, government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said: “We showed with last year’s pilot that we can work effectively and the Spanish government’s response to our proposal has been very positive.

“We will focus our efforts from now on to become a leader for the implementation of immunity certificates to facilitate mobility.”

Last summer, some 11,000 German tourists took part in a pilot test for international tourism in the Balearic Islands.

This placed the Balearics as the first destination in the country to allow the entry of tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In aim of promoting the region as a safe destination for holidays, the pilot test was subject to strict health protocols.