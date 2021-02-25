Several freighters moored this Wednesday in the port of Hamburg (Germany). FOCKE STRANGMANN / EFE

The clock of history suddenly sped up in 2020. In just one quarter, the third, the eurozone lost 15% of its GDP, three times more than at the worst moment of the Great Recession. At the same time, the digitization of everyday life traveled a path in weeks that under normal conditions would have taken years and companies adapted, by force, to a completely unknown new environment. World trade, one of the best thermometers of global economic health in times of total globalization, has been no stranger to these turbulent waters: it began to falter in March, plummeting 12% in April — with the bolts spreading across half the world – and hit lows in May, when global business activity fell to levels of a decade ago. But its recovery since then has been as fast as the initial collapse: in November it already returned to the pre-crisis level and at the end of 2020, the volumes of merchandise exchanged around the world were already equal to the levels of summer 2019 – when a pandemic sounded little less than to trumpets of the apocalypse – according to the figures published this Thursday by the prestigious Dutch analysis center CPB.

To understand the magnitude of the recoveries – here, clearly, in V – it is always useful to look back. For example, to the global financial crisis, when international exchanges suffered what the economist Richard Baldwin graphically cataloged as the “great collapse.” It took almost two years to get back to square one. Last March, many feared the worst: the initial collapse of demand, it was said, had to be added this time a supply shock with unpredictable consequences, with factories and transport networks affected by the bolt of the countries. But reality has turned its back on the most ominous forecasts: if a decade ago global trade took two long years to return to previous levels, this time it took only 11 months for freighters to go back as full as before the virus.

Why? “The initial strong fall in international trade was due to confinements and not in a financial crisis or the economic cycle,” he values Alessandro Nicita, an economist at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad). “Nothing in the economy has been damaged, fundamentally, by covid-19. Rather, it has been like a very long August break in which, when the workers have been able to return, the factories have worked well ”, completes Baldwin, from the Graduate Institute. The recovery in trade, he says, has only just begun, despite having been on the rise for seven months. “I think the restrictions to curb the pandemic will end faster and more widely than many people expect. And, since there is a lot of pent-up demand, the boom it will last in time ”.

The brilliant recovery of global trade is based, basically, on two pillars: one geographic, with East Asia, the origin of the virus and – paradoxically – a great beneficiary, having taken advantage of the situation to increase its status as an export power; and another sectorial, with the exchanges of goods clearly winning the services item.

According to the latest data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the rebound in international trade continued in the last quarter of last year despite the tightening of restrictions on mobility and the closures of shops and leisure venues and restoration to face the spike in infections. Exports rose by 7.2% in the G20 countries (the club that brings together the greatest economic powers on the planet) and imports rose by 6.8% with the only exception of Argentina and a clearly prominent name: China. “It’s China, China and China,” Lourdes Casanova, director of the Institute for Emerging Markets at Cornell University, emphasizes by phone. “Its weight in the rapid recovery of trade is essential. And, as it exported more, it has also very quickly resumed its imports of oil and other raw materials, such as copper or soybeans ”. A virtuous circle with origin and destination in Beijing, which has taken advantage of its draconian management of the health crisis and has capitalized on the high demand for medical supplies and the craze for electronics.

Endless stimulus support

Unlike in 2008, Covid-19 is a crisis of services and not of physical goods. Faced with the short-circuit of tourism, transport or catering, the change in families’ habits – more time at home; new needs for indoor teleworking and leisure – and the pull of online stores – which have partially alleviated the collapse in sales in physical stores – have sustained a global trade that depends much more on the tangible than on the intangible . Good news for industrial countries – such as Germany, China or South Korea – which have a much more resistant production structure in the face of a crisis like this, and a very bad news for those, such as Spain or Greece, who are hanging by the thread of the tourism and services.

The response to the recession, so different – especially in the case of the eurozone – from 10 years ago, has also contributed greatly to the rapid recovery in trade. Income maintenance policies, such as ERTE, and direct support to families “have helped a lot”, in the words of Leopoldo Torralba, deputy to the chief economist of Arcano Research. “They have generated excess savings and a confidence effect: people have stopped consuming services, but have used part of that money to consume goods. And international trade is much more based on goods than on services ”, he adds. We must also add a conjunctural factor: the commitment of some companies to stockpile inputs to avoid shortages, a cross-cutting trend. “But the confluence of supply and demand crises that was feared has not occurred. This is not a war ”.