Action in both tournaments this Sunday June 20, day of father, as for combine the celebration lovingly prepared by relatives and aggregates, with one eye to the meeting and another to the development of the parties.

Eurocup (IX)

The third match day began to define the qualifiers to the next instance. I touch the turn to group A with Italy already in the next phase, Wales and Switzerland fighting for second place and Turkey aspiring to a remote third place depending on the possible combinations. There were no surprises.

Italy for beginners

The match at the Olympic in Rome began saturated with fouls until after ten minutes it was finally seen something more than internal struggle with a deflected shot from Belotti that opened the space a little in front, especially for one Italy What instrument eight changes to their lineup with respect to the previous meeting and that I was beginning to handle the ball to get to the front. TO Welsh little was seen in the area rival, only posing a couple of arrivals without too much concern. It was at 39 ‘when Pessina reached to deflect a stop ball serve that ended on the scoreboard, reflecting incidentally what happened in field.

The second part started with similar situation in terms of roles played by both sets. The Italians did not renounce to extend the advantage but they played slowly and full of trust, while the Welsh do not they ended up daring to look for something else in distant lands, especially since they were left with ten for the expulsion of Ampadu, still with 35 minutes to play. It looked a lot more likely the second of those of home that the visit tie, no However, Bale had a clear that commanded over the crossbar. Italy finished the phase without major problem with three wins without conceding a single goal, while Wales were left with four points, enough to rank second for best goal difference.

The aesthetics of the goal

Swiss had to do his part and wait for the results of others groups to see if it manages to sneak in as one of the third places. Turkey, after two performances below expectations, sought to compensate in some measure their performance and eventually look for combinations But very soon, Seferovic sent the Swiss forward with a remarkable shot that did not took off from the ground, by way of response to advanced Turks who now continued to scratch the tie. However, Shaqiri at 26 ‘took the ball in the crescent moon and launched a corner shot that sneaked into the goal of brilliant way, consolidating the advantage for yours. I dont know they moved the nets in the rest of The first half.

Kahveci, with half an hour to played in the complement, he approached the Turks with a great shot from outside the area that was opening the just, unattainable for the goalkeeper despite his good draw. Hopes no they had a lot of life because the Shaqiri himself took it upon himself to turn them off by scoring his personal second and third for his team, showing refined technique to finish off the ball on the fly and put it outside the goalkeeper’s radius. In the remaining little more than twenty minutes, the Turks showed dignity and went to the front to get a discount that never came, more for the failures in the final auction or the success of the goalkeeper than by a premature fall of arms: even so, the performance of the Ottomans in the Cup ended up being disappointing.

America’s Cup (V)

A couple of games whose results ended up being unexpected, considering that Ecuadorians and Colombians were the favorites and failed to take the triumph.

Pairing in emergency

According to the expected, Ecuador He went out to the field to have the ball and based on it, put at risk the goal of Venezuela which, unexpectedly, had in the first half time the most dangerous approaches with only a third of the possession of the ball. But by the law of probability, the first goal would have to favor to the Ecuadorians, as happened at 39 ‘with a series of touches and rebounds in the area after a set piece service, finally specified by Preciado. It seemed that the The matter was heading in the right direction for the objectives of the yellow, now with wide blue stripes.

La Vinotinto came out ready to at least sell face defeat and very soon found with the tie, achieved thanks to a good header placed, taking advantage of his solitude in the center of the Ecuadorian area. Quick reaction from those of yellow with cap saved by Fariñez and subsequent pressure from Venezuelans, suddenly owners of danger ahead but fair when they were at their best, a galloping backlash derived from a commanded corner kick and culminated in Silver, ended in the net after a bounce from the goalkeeper, even generating revision of VAR for presumably out of place, which is left for discussion. When everything seemed defined a long serve found Hernandez’s head to even the score in compensation.

Succeed in solvency

Throughout the first part, Colombia had more time the ball and generated some danger on all in long journeys, not quite enough to specify; Peru was settling in the field to the point of going up with a goal from Peña at 17 ‘, attentive to rebound from the post after poisonous distant shot. The logic of the actions did not change significantly from the difference, with Colombians at front and the Peruvians in plan a a little more expectant: sets of the gigantón Mina and some auctions lost at the finish line, while interrupting fouls increased at the finish line. pitch.

After some Peruvian arrival, his goalkeeper Gallese came out to try intercept the ball but it ended committing foul in the area, of the that resulted in the tie made by Borja, executing the penalty without problem. With more than half an hour to play, both teams seemed not to settle for the draw and they continued proposing to the front, first the coffee growers, who took advantage of the flight of the equalized, and then those of the fringe, also leaving some messages in the mailbox across the street. And it was on a corner kick that Mina himself ended up pushing the ball into his own door at 64 ‘, taken out by Ospina but when he had already crossed the final line. Various changes without Palpable results on the Colombian side, finally falling in the attempt to equalize.

Fernando Cuevas placeholder image