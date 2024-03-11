According to official information, during the first month of 2024, the country registered a 3.6 percent increase in international tourist arrivalsthis in comparison to the same month of 2023, according to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Official data indicate that 3.63 million foreign tourists returned to the country in the first month of 2024, compared to the 3 thousand 51 million from the same period of the previous yearaccording to the report of the autonomous body.

The main annual rebound occurred in the border touristswhat in January 2024 grew by 6.1% year-on-year to exceed 1.25 million people.

While those who arrived by plane increased by 3.4% to 2.38 million.

On the other hand, last January, the Total spending by international tourists rose 4.6% year-on-year when passing to $2.94 billion from a previous figure of $2,810.6 million.

Likewise, the average expenditure of each tourist increased by 1% to 808 thousand 2 dollars in January past compared to 800 thousand 11 dollars in the first month of 2023.

The data reflect a stabilization of the rising trend of tourism in Mexicothat it got 42 thousand 15 million international tourists during 202310% more than in 2022.

The foreign exchange income from international visitors in 2023 was 28,682.6 million dollarsalmost 9% more than last year.

The economy related to tourism, which Inegi calls tourism gross domestic product (GDP)grew a 7.8% annually in the third quarter of 2023driven in particular by services.

Mexico was the sixth most visited country in the world in 2022a phenomenon that is attributed, in part, to flexible health measures in tourist areas of the country during the covid-19 pandemic.