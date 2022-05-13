ROME. The Greek Tsitsipas beat Sinner in two sets (7-6 / 6-2) and two hours and 25 of play. In the semifinal he will meet Zverev. Sinner, who started with the handbrake and under 3 to zero in the first set, recovered by taking, between ace and damped, to the tie break, lost 7-5. Sinner accused hip problems between the two partials, yielding the bar twice in the second set, broken at 2 to 1 and then on 4 to 2. On 5 to 2 and 40 even the game was disturbed by the whistles of the Tiber stand north that attracted attention for the illness of a spectator. Sinner missed the point. After the arrival of help, the game, interrupted for six minutes, resumed the advantage and match point of the Greek. Without repeating the point as the public invoked (“parity, parity”, the choir). Because the regulation does not provide for it. Game, set and match. And ugly whistles from the public.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS