Dubai (WAM)

The International Tennis Federation awarded the Emirates International Youth 100 Championship, which was organized by the Tennis Federation last January, the first star of excellence, and chose it among the list of preferred tournaments that it supervises annually.

The International Federation supervises 130 tournaments around the world with the same classification, among which it chose 6 tournaments as the best, and the UAE Championship was one of them, and awarded it the “Best Annual Championships” award, and an international certificate of recognition, in appreciation of the administrative, technical and organizational performance of the tournament that was held in the stadiums of the Top Spin Academy. In Dubai, with the participation of 128 male and female players.